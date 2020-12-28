Painting business owner starts initiative helping organizations in need

A painting business owner started an initiative helping organizations in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Nolan has been painting houses since 1979 and his business Nolan Painting is his life's passion, but this year has been a challenge.

"We got off to a tremendous start but then we have the six week shutdown and we have been behind ever since," Nolan said.

COVID regulations and infections made it difficult to do day-to-day operations.

"Every day I have an employee who is either calling out with COVID or their spouse has COVID so every day becomes sort of a challenge," Nolan explained.

Nolan continued to march on with his initiative to give back and 2020 starting to look up again.

"We had no other jobs Christmas week but these two projects. Now, all of a sudden we filled up and that always seems to be how it works out. You do a little project. You help someone out and then all of sudden good things start to happen," he said.

The initiative is called "Nolan in the Neighborhood." The goal is to give money and a new coat of paint to organizations in need. They also sponsor 5K runs and donated $5,000 to fund cancer research.

Recently, the business donated their time and resources to paint the walls covered with graffiti on the Chester Creek Trail, plus local historical homes and swim clubs. This year he is giving over $60,000 and pledging to give $1 million over the next 10 years.

"These organizations are what makes the community great that is what makes a community you wanna be apart of and we wanna be a part of that as well," Nolan said.

