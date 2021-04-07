Woman's hair pulled, elderly man shoved to ground in latest anti-Asian attacks

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two anti-Asian attacks, both in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

On Mar. 22, a man approached a 32-year-old Asian woman at about 7:45 a.m. in front of 1308 Kings Highway and pulled her hair causing pain to her head and neck, said police. The suspect didn't say a word to the victim and kept walking along Kings Highway.

The woman refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair, with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and black sneakers.

In a separate incident, on Apr. 5 at about 11:15 a.m., a 77-year-old Asian man was shopping for vegetables at the J&R NY Supermarket on Avenue U when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and kept walking. The suspect did not say anything to the elderly man, said police.



The suspect headed eastbound on Avenue U. The man suffered bruising to his arm but refused medical attention.

The suspect was described as having a light complexion, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing 200 lbs., with a medium build, bald and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been investigating a string of anti-Asian assaults across New York City since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Anyone with information in regard to both incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.