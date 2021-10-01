Panelists join ‘Nick Cannon’ for ‘The Masked Singer’ Extravaganza

Get ready for "The Masked Singer" Extravaganza when the entire Masked Singer panel stops by Friday on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show.

Cannon, 40, currently hosts the popular FOX hit "The Masked Singer," so it’s no surprise that its panelists would join "Nick Cannon" in a special episode.

The Masked Singer Extravaganza episode on Oct. 1

The nationally syndicated talk show "Nick Cannon," which kicked off Monday, features an hour of comedy-driven entertainment and is expected to highlight the best of pop culture, celebrity interviews and musical performances.

"It’s gonna be good. I am a showman at heart," Cannon said in a webinar with reporters last month. "I’m feeling good, I’m feeling vibrant, I’m feeling optimistic."

During Friday’s episode, Nick will be joined by his family of "The Masked Singer": panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

"Watch past winners Kandi Burruss, Wayne Brady and Nick Lachey rock this house," Nick Cannon revealed in a teaser video.

Other guests, including Simon Cowell and Jay Leno have already made appearances on the show.

"I’ve done a lot of things in the space of television, but one thing I feel I’ve never had the opportunity to do is allow people to really get to know me, and this is that intimate connection," Cannon shared.

Cannon also said the show will be an opportunity to reunite with some former castmates and provide reunions on projects including the Nickelodeon television show "All That" and the movie "Drumline" which is nearing its 20th anniversary.

"If you’re having fun, then your audiences are having fun, and at this point in my life, I don’t do anything unless I can have fun doing it," Cannon shared. "My goal is to make people smile."

Cannon continues to host "The Masked Singer," which is currently in its sixth season.

"It’s bigger and better and more fabulous than ever," Cannon told FOX Television Stations ahead of its premiere last month. "The costumes are next level, and the people under the costumes are the biggest stars we’ve had yet."

The host also revealed the season will feature some "diva battling."

"There’s gonna be some diva battling. I’ll just give you that," Cannon teased coyly. "That’s the only thing that I can reveal."

"Nick Cannon" Extravaganza airs Friday, Oct. 1 on FOX and CW.

