Parents build miniature City of Philadelphia trash truck for boy's 2nd birthday

Connor Johnson, 2, from Roxborough, is fascinated by all things trucks, especially trash trucks. So when his 2nd birthday came around, his parents got the idea to build him his very own trash truck.

In pictures posted on 97.5’s Pat Egan's Twitter page, Connor is very happily sitting in his new City of Philadelphia trash truck greeting the trash collectors as they pick up the trash.

Connor’s dad says that he loves all trucks but is especially fond of trash trucks and runs outside to greet them every time they go through their neighborhood.

Connor and his family will be on Good Day Philadelphia on Monday morning.

