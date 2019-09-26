Parents charged after 11-month-old ingested heroin, police say

Pennsylvania State Police say an 11-month-old boy required three doses of Narcan after he ingested his parent's heroin and fentanyl while they were passed out from taking the drug themselves.

Police and emergency medical crews arrived to a residence on Limestone Road in West Fallowfield Township Wednesday night for a report of a child not breathing. Paramedics on the scene administer three doses of Narcan and transported the child to Al Dupont Hospital in Delaware.

Detectives interviewed the child's parents, Charles R. Salzman Jr. and Kristen Bristow, and discovered that the pair took heroin inside a vehicle parked behind the residence with the child inside. Investigators say Salzman Jr. and Bristow fell asleep in the car and the child found and ingested the drugs.

A family member found the child unconscious and not breathing, according to police. The child is currently recovering at the hospital.

Upon a search of the home, police say they recovered suspected bags of heroin and fentanyl along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Salzman Jr. and Bristow have been charged with multiple crimes including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.