Parents seek tutor willing to dress like Professor Snape for 'Harry Potter'-themed lessons

Imagine a tutor who waves a wand and says "Wingardium Leviosa!" for a pretend levitation spell.

Parents of an 11-year-old boy in the U.K. are searching for a science tutor to teach "Harry Potter"-themed lessons.

It's "quite an unusual twist," Kate and John, parents of the boy said, adding that they want to make it as "fun and engaging" as possible for him.

They are looking for someone who will basically transform their kitchen into Hogwarts.

"We'd also like the tutor to dress as a Harry Potter professor while teaching the themed lessons. For example, the tutor could dress as Professor Snape whilst teaching him chemistry in 'Potions' themed lessons, Professor Sprout whilst teaching biology through 'Herbology,' and as Professor Hooch whilst teaching him about physics in 'Flying Lessons,'" the parents said.

The parents said they would want the tutor to bring a series of props for the lessons, including wands, quills and other wizarding student accessories, and they promised to pay for the added extras on top of the tutor's hourly pay of $97.68.

"We think it's a great way to ensure our son enjoys his tutoring sessions and gets the most out of them," they said.

The parents are looking for a tutor to teach their son for about an hour a week, preferably Tuesday or Thursday evenings.

The ad was posted on the U.K.'s Tutor House.