Parents weigh options for upcoming school year

Uncertainty and school year stress hit a boiling point outside the Southeast Delco School District meeting on Thursday. Parents were thrown another mid-summer curveball finding out the longtime aftercare provider was being replaced with another company.

“I feel like the focus should be on the kids and curriculum. Do we need extra faculty for cleaning the schools and taking the temperatures?” said parent Rebecca Perry.

Tiffany Lewis is a single mom of three and recent college graduate like many other parents she has no idea what her kids’ school year will look like.

“Where is the plan for school in general? You are worried about before and aftercare. Where’s the plan for school? Where are these kids going to learn at," she said.

Students this year will be doing a lot of learning online. In fact, many parents are dumping the district and enrolling their kids into one of Pennsylvania's 14 tuition-free cyber schools.

“Cyberschool can work. It can work in ways that maybe some people haven’t thought about until right now,” CEO of PA Cyber School Brian Hayden said.

Advertisement

Hayden says enrollment has exploded up 135 percent and climbing every day. He adds parents are begging for a new alternative.

RELATED:

Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools adopt hybrid learning system for fall

School District of Philadelphia announces plan for fall academic year

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP