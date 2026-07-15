Parker rebukes federal government's removal of slavery panels at President's House

The Brief Mayor Cherelle Parker criticized the federal government for removing historical panels at the President’s House overnight. Parker plans to seek a rehearing on legal issues after a June 18, 2026, court decision. Parker said it remains committed to telling the full story of Philadelphia’s history.



Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker rebuked the federal government's decision to remove slavery panels at the President's House overnight Tuesday and vowed to continue to fight to ensure "all of our history must be told."

What we know:

Mayor Parker said the federal government was allowed to remove the panels at the President's House following a court ruling.

In a statement, Parker said the decision to remove the panels at night shows the federal government "understands this action is shameful" and that it "violates community trust."

Featured article

The President's House is just outside of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell in Old City, Philadelphia. The educational panels installed in 2010 told the story of how nine slaves lived in the house with George and Martha Washington in the 1790s.

Their removal stemmed from Trump’s 2025 executive order calling for federally owned or controlled historic sites not to display information to "disparage Americans past or living" and to focus on the "greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people."

What they're saying:

Mayor Parker on Wednesday vowed to continue the fight to replace the panels.

The City intends to seek a rehearing on legal issues raised by the Third Circuit panel’s June 18, 2026, decision, which rejected the City’s claims but raised questions about the reviewability of agency conduct and the limits of federal agency power.

"We celebrated the fact that 250 years ago imperfect humans came together to recognize the universal search for freedom and for dignity, while at the same time these same leaders perpetuated the heinous institution of slavery," Parker wrote. "This paradox reveals core questions we still live and struggle with today – how do we share power for the betterment of all people?"

Parker said she will continue fighting "on behalf of everyone who supports the core belief: All of our history must be told."

The other side:

The Department of the Interior shared a statement on the court's decision and the new panels placed at the President's House:

"The Department is pleased the Courts have sided with the Trump administration on restoring truth and sanity to our country in our nation's 250th. These new panels are full of historical context and highlight the momentous events that took place in the President’s House and the other sites at Independence National Historical Park. They acknowledge the evils of slavery, including its injustices and hypocrisies, and, by telling the stories of the nine slaves that Washington kept in the President’s House, remind us of their essential humanity. The panels also recall the price our nation paid "to finish the work that the Founders had begun and end slavery in the United States once and for all." Through President Trump, we have encouraged Americans to visit our cultural and historic sites and engage in meaningful conversations about the moments that have shaped our country. By telling the full story, every triumph, every challenge, and every step towards a more perfect union we strengthen our shared understanding and ensure that future generations inherit not just the land we love, but the truth of the journey that brought us here."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if the removed panels will be restored, or how the federal government will respond to the City’s planned legal action.