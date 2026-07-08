2 charged after children, animals found living in squalor in Philadelphia home

The Brief Megan Bach and Thomas Bach are facing charges after two children and over three dozen cats were found living in squalor at a home in Philadelphia. Charges include endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. Conditions inside the house were described by investigators as "unhealthy and uninhabitable."



A man and woman are facing criminal charges after two children and over three dozen cats were rescued from deplorable living conditions at a home in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

What we know:

Megan Bach, 44, and Thomas Bach, 43, were taken into custody Wednesday during an FBI investigation at a house on the 7100 block of Whitaker Avenue.

They have been charged with several crimes, including two counts each of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The backstory:

The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI were conducting a court-authorized law enforcement operation at the property on Wednesday morning when they discovered squalid living conditions.

An 8-month-old and a 5-year-old were removed from the property and taken to a local hospital for medical evaluations. The SPCA says it removed 38 cats and one dog, and set humane traps to round up leftover felines.

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Conditions inside the house were described by investigators as "unhealthy and uninhabitable," including signs of hoarding, urine, feces, and empty food containers strewn about the property.

The Department of Licensing and Inspection's Quality of Life division boarded up the house during the investigation.