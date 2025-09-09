Parker signs law to help prevent straw purchases in Philadelphia

The Brief Mayor Parker signed a bill Monday requiring gun shops to post warnings about illegal straw purchasing. Straw purchasing is when someone buys a gun for someone who is not legally allowed to own a firearm. Philadelphia has had 16% fewer homicides than at this point in 2024.



Mayor Cherelle Parker on Monday signed into law a bill that requires licensed gun dealers in Philadelphia to post warnings about illegal straw purchasing.

What we know:

Philadelphia is taking another step in trying to prevent the scourge of straw purchasing at licensed gun shops in the city.

Straw purchasing is when someone buys a gun for another person who is not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Police in Philadelphia have long highlighted how straw purchasing has played a role in gun crimes in the city.

A new law signed by Mayor Parker on Monday now requires gun shops in the city to post clear warnings about illegal straw purchasing.

What they're saying:

Mayor Parker said she hopes this new action will lower illegal gun sales in Philadelphia, adding that it's part of her administration's public safety strategy.

"Now is not the time to rest or to crow, although that data is encouraging in the City of Philadelphia," she said.

"We will not rest until every resident, every visitor, every stakeholder, feels safe in the city of Philadelphia."

By the numbers:

There have been 154 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, according to the latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

That number is down more than 16% from this point in 2024. The data also shows significant drops in violent crimes (-4.86%) and property crimes (-5.92%)

