Man sprayed with bear spray, shots fired after parking dispute escalates in Delaware County: police

Published  July 31, 2025 11:03pm EDT
A wild incident occurred in Drexel Hill, leaving a man bear-sprayed and shots fired all over a parking spot.

DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A heated argument over a parking spot in Drexel Hill turned violent Wedmesday night, involving bear spray and gunfire. 

What we know:

According to Upper Darby police, the incident occurred Wednesday night on the 4000 block of Dayton Road.

Police say that two men were involved in a dispute over a parking space. 

They say the confrontation escalated when one man sprayed the other with bear spray.

In response, the man who was sprayed, fired three rounds from a gun. 

Fortunately, police say no injuries were reported.

The person who fired the gun has been taken into custody by police. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

