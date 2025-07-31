Man sprayed with bear spray, shots fired after parking dispute escalates in Delaware County: police

A heated argument over a parking spot in Drexel Hill turned violent Wedmesday night, involving bear spray and gunfire.

What we know:

According to Upper Darby police, the incident occurred Wednesday night on the 4000 block of Dayton Road.

Police say that two men were involved in a dispute over a parking space.

They say the confrontation escalated when one man sprayed the other with bear spray.

In response, the man who was sprayed, fired three rounds from a gun.

Fortunately, police say no injuries were reported.

The person who fired the gun has been taken into custody by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.