Parts of Delaware Valley could see snow flurries over next two days

It won't snap Philadelphia's ongoing snowless record, but forecasters say flurries are possible in the city and beyond over the next two days.

The National Weather Service says snow flurries could mix with light rain in Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor, including all of South Jersey and Delaware.

Those in the Lehigh Valley, including the Poconos, who woke up to a dusting of snow Wednesday could see more light flakes in the morning and afternoon.

The weather services says overall accumulations will amount to less than an inch and shouldn't impact travel.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says another dusting of snow is in store Thursday morning into the early afternoon, especially for areas north and west of Philadelphia.

Daytime temperatures over the next two days are expected to hover in the low-to-mid 40s, with sunshine reemerging on Friday.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-50s on Saturday and peak in the 60s on Sunday, but soaking rain showers will spoil the unseasonably warm temps.