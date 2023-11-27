How long has Philadelphia gone without seeing over an inch of snow?

Say it ain't snow!

The Philadelphia-area has not seen more than an inch of snow in 667 days and counting, according to data collected by the NOAA.

The last measurable snowfall that blanketed the Philadelphia-area was back on Jan. 29, 2022, when forecasters measured nearly 6 inches of powder.

The ongoing record bested a 50-year-old snowless drought of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15, 1973.

Forecasters believe this winter will be snowier than the previous two, not just in Philadelphia, but in areas across the Delaware Valley.

The FOX 29 Weather Authorities Winter Weather Outlook predicted between 19–26 inches of snow this winter in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

New York City is in a similar snowless rut over the last two years. FOX Weather reports it has been 652+ days since the Big Apple picked up an inch of snow.