Passenger on European cruise goes overboard, disappears after texting wife he felt seasick: report

A 23-year-old passenger on a cruise around Northern Europe went overboard and is missing after reportedly sending his wife a message that he felt seasick.

The man went missing from the MSC Euribia on March 17, two days after disembarking from the port city of Southampton on England’s south coast, a spokesperson for MSC Cruises told Fox News Digital in a statement. The cruise line believes the man intentionally went overboard.

"A passenger on board MSC Euribia was reported missing, who we believe intentionally went overboard, on 17 March as the ship sailed from Hamburg to Rotterdam," the statement said. "The authorities have been informed and have been on board the vessel. We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy we will refrain from disclosing any additional information."

The ship was scheduled to sail to Hamburg, Germany, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Bruges, Belgium and Le Havre, France, the BBC reported. The vessel returned to Southampton on Friday, where police boarded the vessel to investigate the incident for the coroner.

The Glasgow-based Daily Record identified the man as Liam Jones, a 23-year-old student from Dundee, Scotland, who was studying social work.

Jones’ wife, 20-year-old Sophia Mcphee, told the outlet that she had received very little information about what happened, though she revealed that her husband had complained of feeling seasick in his final text message to her.

"I'm never going to see him again," Mcphee said. "I'm devastated.

