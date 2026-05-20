PATCO adds extra trains for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Philadelphia

The Brief PATCO will boost train service for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Philadelphia, including added trains and extended hours. Regular fares remain unchanged, and parking is available at South Jersey stations. Service details may be updated as match days approach.



PATCO is rolling out enhanced train service to help fans get to and from FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a press release.

PATCO plans more trains, longer hours for World Cup fans

PATCO will run extra trains, increase frequency, and extend service hours on all Philadelphia match days to handle more riders.

Regular fares and payment options will stay the same, according to PATCO.

For the Sunday, June 14 match between Cote d'Ivoire and Ecuador at 7:00 p.m., PATCO will run trains every 15 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and have extra trains ready for post-game crowds.

On Friday, June 19, for Brazil vs. Haiti at 8:30 p.m., PATCO will offer enhanced holiday service with more frequent trains, overnight service, and extra trains after the match.

For weekday matches on Monday, June 22 (France vs. Iraq at 5:00 p.m.) and Thursday, June 25 (Curacao vs. Cote d'Ivoire at 4:00 p.m.), PATCO will use six-car trains for more capacity.

On Saturday, June 27, for Croatia vs. Ghana at 5:00 p.m., trains will run every 15 minutes from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the July 4 Round of 16 match at 5:00 p.m., PATCO will run trains every 10 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and have standby trains for both match and Independence Day crowds.

With more than 12,500 parking spaces at South Jersey stations, fans can park and ride into Center City Philadelphia, then connect to SEPTA's Broad Street Line for direct service to Lincoln Financial Field.

PATCO says service details may change as event planning continues and will post final schedules closer to each match day.

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and check for updates before traveling.

What's next:

PATCO will monitor ridership and adjust service as needed, with final details to be shared before each match.