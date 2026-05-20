Philadelphia emergency teams run full-scale drill ahead of FIFA World Cup, America 250

The Brief SEPTA and city officials staged a large emergency drill Wednesday at Walnut-Locust station. The exercise prepared responders for massive crowds expected during America 250 and the FIFA World Cup. Officials focused on handling language barriers, medical emergencies and crowd safety.



Emergency responders and SEPTA officials staged a full-scale training simulation Wednesday at the Walnut-Locust station on the Broad Street Line, according to city officials. The exercise aimed to prepare for the historic influx of visitors expected this summer for America 250 celebrations and the FIFA World Cup.

Emergency drill simulates real-life scenarios for summer crowds

What we know:

SEPTA employees and emergency personnel participated in a drill that included simulated medical emergencies, missing children and suspicious packages.

"It’s a full-scale functional exercise to test our personnel for real-life scenarios," said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson. "How they would handle it in the field, and then the coordination with our communication with our command center and our regional partners," said Lawson.

The drill included K-9 units and large crowds of SEPTA employees acting as travelers, replicating the expected July 4th holiday rush. Responders practiced protocols for a variety of emergencies, including dealing with language barriers for visitors who do not speak English.

Officials said the training is part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety as Philadelphia prepares for America 250 and an estimated 30,000 soccer fans arriving for the FIFA World Cup match.

The exercise focused on testing communication and coordination between transit police, emergency responders and the SEPTA command center.

Why you should care:

Philadelphia is preparing for one of its busiest summers ever, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected. According to transit officials, managing a World Cup crowd is different from local sports events because many visitors may not speak English or be familiar with SEPTA’s system.

"With FIFA, we’re expecting a large influx of visitors both from across the country and internationally," said Maryann Tierney, Chief Officer of the SEPTA Control Center. "So the crowd is going to be a little different. Many of the people may not speak English, for example," said Tierney.

To address these challenges, SEPTA employees will serve as on-site ambassadors to help international visitors navigate the transit system.

The summer will require "all hands on deck" from transit law enforcement, with more than 100 officers dedicated to match days, according to Lawson.

He emphasized that this will not compromise regular safety operations.

Officials said the goal of the exercise was to identify and fix any flaws before the real events begin.

"If everything went well in the exercise, then we didn’t do a good job planning the exercise," said Tierney. "The whole point of the exercise is to identify issues now so we can correct them ahead of the actual event," said Tierney.

Officials plan to continue these training exercises until next month, when the city will face the real test of managing historic crowds.

Big picture view:

The city is bracing for a summer unlike any before, with major national and international events converging in Philadelphia.

The combination of America 250 celebrations and the FIFA World Cup is expected to bring unique challenges for public transportation and emergency response.

Officials are working to ensure that all visitors, regardless of language or familiarity with the city, can travel safely and efficiently.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the specific changes or improvements that will be made based on the results of Wednesday’s drill. It is also unclear how the city will address any issues identified during future training exercises.