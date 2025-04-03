PATCO's modernized Franklin Square Station reopens

The Brief After delaying the opening nearly a year, PATCO’s Franklin Square Station has finally opened. For more than four decades, PATCO trains rolled right through after passenger service was stopped in 1979, but no more.



The waiting is over – a modernized PATCO Franklin Square Station is now open again.

What we know:

It happened with great fanfare – a band, a choir, elected officials and members of the upper ranks of the agencies that run the public transportation system.

Chairperson for DRPA, Jim Schultz stated, "This building is the centerpiece for Center City to connect with Old City, Chinatown Northern Liberties and connect New Jersey to this part of the city. It’s a great connection line and a huge asset for the city."

After a multi-year $30 million renovation project financed with local, state and federal transportation funds, Franklin Square is now the first stop when trains cross the Delaware from Camden.

What they're saying:

Camden Mayor, Vic Carstarphen said, "If you’re traveling to and from work and other attractions and connecting throughout the region, PATCO is a vital link between Camden and Philadelphia and I’m glad to see Franklin Square with much-needed TLC."

"The revitalization of Franklin Square Station, what it does is reinforce for our commuters to envision these two great cities remain connected and they will be ready for the future," Mayor Cherelle Parker explained.

What's next:

Officials say the station will be a welcome addition now and in 2026, when the city hosts the World Cup and other major events. They say it’s also a modern and convenient daily commuter transportation hub – a model for other, aging stations and public transportation infrastructure.

"It’s truly a game-changer as residents have another stop on the high-speed line to and from jobs and many destinations and opportunities on both sides of the Delaware River," Terry Garcia Cruz, with the Federal Transit Administration, said.

Mayor Parker says she will visit the station in the coming weeks to meet and greet commuters and visitors to showcase the renovated station and park.