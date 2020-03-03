Patient under investigation for COVID-19 coronavirus in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Health Department says they are now investigating one possible case of COVID-19 coronavirus within the city.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Philadelphia or the tri-state area.

The health department says they feel the “risk of infection from COVID-19 to the average Philadelphian is very low.” They noted that people who have recently traveled to China are at the greatest risk.

The Health Department recommends that, as is normal this time of year, people wash their hands thoroughly, try not to touch their face, avoid contact with people who are sick, cover their cough or sneeze, and stay home when they are sick. The same recommendations apply to COVID-19.

Tensions over how to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus escalated Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to nine and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis.

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle. The number of cases in the U.S. overall climbed past 100 scattered across at least 14 states, with 27 in Washington.

Closer to home, in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy says as many as eight people have been tested for COVID-19. All eight tested negative for the virus.

