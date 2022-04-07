Patients living with Parkinson's find a new way to fight at Bucks County boxing gym

A Bucks County boxing gym is working with patients living with Parkinson’s Disease to help give them a fighter’s chance at living a healthy, normal life.

Rock Steady Boxing, in New Hope, helps Michael McGuire get through the day.

"It’s not like an exercise program where you go to lose weight or look good. It’s a program where you go to live, to live each day the best you can," McGuire said.

McGuire was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in February of last year.

"When I found out I was in a little bit of a depression. I didn’t know what I was going to do," he added.

He found out that intense exercise, like boxing, helps slow the disease down.

"It helps the brain use what dopamine is there more efficiently. It releases endorphins makes you feel good, allows you to sleep better. All these things go along with exercise," boxing coach Joanne Haug explained.

Everyone in the gym comes to fight with punches, and even some kicks.

"I don’t know where I would be. I don’t know what kind of condition I would be if it wasn’t for boxing," said Jim Cichocki.

Cichocki is fighting back three days a week.

"I feel invigorated. I don’t feel confrontational. I don’t feel tense. I just feel okay. I got Parkinson’s, so what? I can beat this. I’m not going to win in the long run, but I can beat this for a long time," Cichocki said.

Everyone in the program has their goals. Michael McGuire’s might seem simple to some.

"I want to mow my lawn without stopping. I have a pretty large lawn, and I think this spring, I will be able to do it," McGuire said.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter