'Life-saving tool': Delco officials champion Safe2Say app as way to help students cope with stress

A tool to help schools fight some of their biggest mental health hurdles is working and it’s getting kids the help they need every day.

"This is a big deal. It’s a life-saving tool and it’s helping kids out of some tough situations," Radnor Township Police Superintendent Chris Flanagan gives huge props to the Safe2Say app, the anonymous tip line established in 2019 for parents and students to report school threats and violence.

But, the Attorney General’s office says 72.9 percent of the 80,000 calls are, actually, about mental health, bullying, suicidal thoughts, self-harm, anxiety and anger.

"I think this is a huge red flag that everybody has to pay attention to. Parents, police, schools, mental health facilities, you name it," Superintendent Flanagan remarked.

Haverford Township Deputy Police Chief Joseph Hagan says they’re probably been involved in close to 100 Safe2Say calls and averted situations that could have ended badly for a student.

"A lot of times they may not be able to go to the parent and ask for help, but they may turn to their friend who will send the tip in and end up helping the kid, in the long run," Hagan explained.

Suzanne Robinson is the Safety Coordinator at Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr and says the program is a game changer.

"We are often able to get students help before it’s too late," Robinson stated.

She’s not surprised so many calls to the tip line are dealing with mental health, given what students have been through with the pandemic the last two years.

"We need more mental health professionals to start and continue working with students. There’s not enough help out there," Robinson added.

