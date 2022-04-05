Teen girl assaulted by group who stole her phone at Broad Street Line SEPTA stop, source says

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that a teenage girl was assaulted Monday evening at a Broad Street Line SEPTA stop by a group who stole her cell phone.

According to a source, a 17-year-old girl exiting the Girard Avenue stop around 5 p.m. when she was approached by a group of three males who tried to talk to her.

When she refused, they stole the girl's phone and punched and choked her when she wouldn't give them the passcode, a source said.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley obtained images of the suspect believe to have been part of the group.

The teenage victim is expected to be okay.

Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh called the attack "unfortunate" and "unacceptable." He believe SEPTA should dedicate more of its budget towards its police force to ensure rider's safety.

