Suspect killed in shootout with police in Frankford that injured SEPTA officer

Authorities say a SEPTA police officer is in critical but stable condition after a double shooting lead to a shootout with police at a property in Frankford Wednesday night.

Sergeant Eric Gripp told reporters officers near the Arrott Transportation Center heard gunshot around 7 p.m. Police found two women, 57 and 42, with gunshot wounds to the hip-area near the intersection of Griscom and Arrott streets.

Those women are expected to recover.

SWAT Officers converged on the property where the suspect was held up.

Police chased the armed suspect to a property on the 4700 block of Leipert Street where he barricaded himself inside and fired at police from different floors, Gripp said. During the gunfight, Gripp said a SEPTA police officer was hit in the abdomen.

The officer was taken to Temple Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

A massive law enforcement presences converged on the house, including Philadelphia police and SWAT officers. Gripp said they used technology to find out that the suspect was down near a second floor window.

A large crowd of police officers gathered outside Temple Hospital where the injured officer was brought.

Gripp said the suspect appears to have taken his own life.

"Senseless gun violence nearly took three innocent people’s lives," Gripp said.

Police do not know what sparked the original shooting

