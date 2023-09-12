Paul Walker remembered by daughter Meadow on heavenly 50th birthday: ‘My guardian angel’

article

Sept. 12 marks what would have been Paul Walker’s 50th birthday and the late actor is being remembered by his daughter, Meadow Walker, on social media posts.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍 Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world," the 24-year-old model wrote in an Instagram caption featuring a picture of herself as a little girl with her father.

She continued to write, "You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

Meadow Walker also announced in the second post the release of a limited t-shirt in honor of the "Fast & Furious" actor with proceeds going to the Paul Walker Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, it is "dedicated to spontaneous acts of goodwill that empower people and support the environment they live in."

The t-shirt, featuring one of Meadow’s favorite pictures of her father, is available for pre-order.

Click here for more information.

Meadow was 15 years old when her father passed away on Nov. 30, 2013.