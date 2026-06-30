PECO, IBEW Local 614, and the looming July 4 strike: What to know

The Brief PECO has paused disciplinary actions against union members after pushback from IBEW Local 614. Nearly 1,600 PECO workers plan to strike at 12:01 a.m. on July 4, marking the first work stoppage in the company’s history. Negotiations between the union and PECO continue, with the next session scheduled for Wednesday, July 1.



PECO has put a hold on disciplinary investigations into union members after IBEW Local 614 intervened, as nearly 1,600 workers prepare for a historic strike set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 4, according to statements from both the union and the company.

Union pushes back against PECO’s disciplinary actions

What we know:

In recent days, PECO management started disciplinary investigations into 150 IBEW Local 614 members after the union announced its intent to strike, according to the union. The company was preparing to expand these investigations, but after Local 614 stepped in, further disciplinary action is now on hold.

Larry Anastasi, IBEW Local 614 President and Business Manager, said, "When our members stood together and declared our intent to strike, PECO got the message. Instead of meeting us with a serious proposal, management chose intimidation. PECO tried to retaliate against our members, and they failed. That tells you two things: PECO wanted to escalate this fight, and they weren’t prepared for the strength of Local 614."

PECO also called a level 4 storm protocol, directing workers to cancel vacations and preparing to require mandatory overtime under outage response policies, according to the union.

Anastasi said, "Our solidarity forced PECO to back down. I told management that if they were still moving forward with disciplining our members, they shouldn’t even bother showing up to Wednesday’s session. We’re going to settle these issues at the bargaining table, not through petty retaliation. That’s the energy we’re bringing to the next negotiation, and PECO should be ready to meet us there."

The union says its members have been working without a contract since April 1 and have been negotiating with PECO management since January 2026 with little progress.

PECO’s response and ongoing negotiations

The other side:

PECO said it remains committed to negotiating in good faith with IBEW Local 614 and reaching a fair and equitable agreement. The company said, "We have presented a strong, market-competitive proposal that includes nearly a 20 percent wage increase over five years, along with enhanced retirement and medical benefits."

PECO also stated, "Any suggestion that PECO would retaliate against employees for participating in lawful union activities is inaccurate." The company said it routinely adjusts staffing and operational readiness as part of its normal preparedness process and remains focused on maintaining service reliability, especially during periods of extreme weather.

The next bargaining sessions are scheduled for July 1, July 2, and July 3. PECO said it is ready to meet at any time, including nights and weekends, to advance negotiations.

Local 614 represents 1,800 members, 1,600 of whom are PECO workers who will be striking. The union is seeking a fair contract with improved wages, retirement, and medical benefits, and wants to end a multi-tiered retirement system that has left newer employees behind.

The strike comes after PECO reported a $278 million profit in the first quarter of 2026, and Exelon, PECO’s parent company, paid more than $24 million in total compensation to CEO Calvin G. Butler Jr. in 2025, according to the union.

The strike and what’s at stake for customers

If the strike moves forward, it will be the first work stoppage in PECO’s history and could impact electrical and natural gas services for southeastern Pennsylvania. Local 614 members maintain the region’s utility system and serve PECO customers.

PECO said, "Our customers, communities and business partners can be assured that PECO has comprehensive plans in place to maintain safe and reliable service under any circumstance."

The union says many of its members are paid up to 30% less than workers doing the same job at other utilities and are seeking a meaningful wage increase that keeps pace with inflation.

The backstory: Local 614 members have been working without a contract since April 1 and have been in negotiations since January 2026. The union says PECO management has failed to offer serious counter proposals on key bargaining issues despite months of talks.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether the upcoming bargaining sessions will result in an agreement before the July 4 strike deadline, or how a strike might affect PECO’s service to customers.