PECO worker strike ends: IBEW Local 614 wins pensions, retirement medical, wage hikes

The Brief IBEW Local 614 ended its three-day strike Monday night after winning a new contract with PECO. The deal includes pensions, retirement medical coverage, and wage increases for all members. This was the first strike in PECO’s 145-year history.



IBEW Local 614 declared victory Monday night, announcing the end of a three-day strike after reaching a historic contract agreement with PECO, according to a press release.

Union celebrates contract win after first-ever PECO strike

What we know:

The new contract guarantees cash balance pension plans, full retirement medical coverage, and significant wage increases for all IBEW Local 614 members, according to the press release.

The agreement also allows members to see any doctor for medical certifications, requires 24-hour notice for mandatory overtime in the call center, and doubles upgrade pay for members doing work outside their usual job duties.

Larry Anastasi, president and business manager of IBEW Local 614, said, "Tonight, we declare victory. IBEW Local 614 is ending our strike with a historic win and a landmark contract. This is the beginning of a new era at PECO, one where greed does not go unchecked and the workers who make modern life possible get the respect and dignity we are owed."

The union went on strike at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 after contract talks with PECO broke down. This was the first work stoppage in the company’s 145-year history.

The backstory:

Local 614 represents 1,800 members, including 1,600 PECO workers who participated in the strike. The union had been working without a contract since April 1, and negotiations with PECO management began in January.

PECO reported a $278 million profit in the first quarter of 2026, while its parent company, Exelon, paid more than $24 million in total compensation to CEO Calvin G. Butler Jr. in 2025, according to the press release.

The strike drew support from other unions, elected officials, and community members, with Anastasi saying, "We will never forget who had our backs."

The contract also includes improved conditions for medical certifications and overtime, as well as increased pay for extra duties.

Local perspective:

IBEW Local 614 members maintain the electrical and natural gas system for southeastern Pennsylvania, serving PECO customers across the region.

The union said it is proud to return to work "on the utility poles, in the manholes, in the back office, and in the call center serving the people of southeastern Pennsylvania, doing what no one does better than Local 614."

What we don't know:

At this time, details about the timeline for implementing the new contract provisions or PECO management’s response to the agreement were not included in the press release.