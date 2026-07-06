PECO workers strike enters day 3 as storms knock out power for thousands in Pennsylvania

The Brief More than 100,000 customers in Pennsylvania lost power after recent storms, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. More than 1,000 PECO workers are on strike for a third day, with negotiations ongoing. Utility crews from Canada are helping restore power, and PEMA is urging drivers to avoid flood waters.



More than 100,000 customers in Pennsylvania lost power after recent storms, and more than 1,000 PECO workers are on strike for a third day, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Storms knock out power and crews work to restore it

What we know:

More than 100,000 customers lost power after storms, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The agency says crews from Canada are in Pennsylvania helping utility companies restore service.

PEMA is advising people to be mindful of crews clearing debris from roads and to avoid driving through flood waters.

The majority of customers have had power restored, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

PECO worker strike enters third day as negotiations continue

IBEW workers walked off the job on July 4, marking the first strike in PECO’s 145-year history.

Several hundred union workers picketed outside PECO headquarters on Market Street in Center City, chanting and calling for a contract.

Union members say they want higher wages over the life of the contract and guarantees that newer employees will receive the same pension benefits as long-standing workers.

Negotiations are ongoing, with both sides sharing updates.

"I’m optimistic we can close the deal. We’ve been at the table with IBEW working late into the night starting in the early morning. We’re committed to staying until this is completed. We think we’re calling this package extremely competitive," said Nicole LeVine, chief operating officer of PECO.

"We’re going back in good faith talks with stalled a little slow a little. It’s very frustrating but it’s not uncommon that at the end things are the toughest," said Stuart Davidson, attorney for IBEW.

"I think the biggest thing for us is just to say unified out here together, garnered support from local locals in the area," said Joe Vassallo, union employee.

PECO hired a security and staffing company to help when the strike started.

Negotiations are continuing without a mediator. PECO workers are striking during a period of high demand, as the region faces a heat wave and recent storms.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when power will be fully restored or when a deal will be reached between PECO and the union.