Boil water advisory issued for Norristown, Plymouth Township: What to know

The Brief A boil water advisory is in effect for 1,069 Pennsylvania American Water customers in Norristown and Plymouth Township as of Monday, July 6. The advisory follows an equipment failure that caused a loss of water pressure and possible contamination risk. Customers should boil water before use until further notice.



Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for 1,069 customer connections in Norristown and Plymouth Township after an equipment failure caused a loss of positive pressure in the water system earlier Monday, July 6.

Boil water advisory issued after equipment failure

What we know:

Pennsylvania American Water said the advisory applies to customers in the affected area of Norristown and Plymouth Township.

The company said, "DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water."

The company explained that a loss of positive water pressure can allow contamination to enter the system, potentially exposing customers to bacteria, viruses and parasites.

"These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches," according to the advisory.

Customers are being urged to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

The company is collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples, including bacteria samples.

Why you should care:

Inadequately treated water may cause health issues, especially for infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

The advisory recommends these groups seek advice from health care providers about drinking the water.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426 4791.