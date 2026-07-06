Arson at Northeast Islamic Center in Philly under investigation: police

The Brief Police are investigating an arson at the Northeast Islamic Center in Philadelphia. The fire happened early Sunday morning and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and police are asking for tips.



Police are investigating after a fire was intentionally set at the Northeast Islamic Center early Sunday morning, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

What we know:

Officers and Philadelphia Fire Department personnel responded to a fire at the Northeast Islamic Center on the 1400 block of Tyson Avenue at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The Philadelphia Fire Department put out the fire, which was located in the enclosed front porch area of the building. The Islamic Center was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Philadelphia Fire Marshals determined the fire was incendiary and classified it as arson.

The Northeast Detective Division is now leading the investigation.

What's next:

Police are working to identify those responsible.

The investigation remains active, and police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any information about possible suspects or motives.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about how the fire was started, possible suspects, or a motive. It is also unclear if there is any surveillance footage or witnesses.