Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash; police in Atlantic County search for driver, car

A tragic event occurred in Atlantic County, on the White Horse Pike, after a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Police in Hammonton, New Jersey are searching for the driver who, they say, struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night, a little after 7:15, near South White Horse Pike and Lakeview Avenue.

Officials say the vehicle was captured on surveillance and is thought to be a 2013 to 2015 BMW 3-Series, and is thought to be white and silver in color.

It is a 4-door sedan and It probably has front end damage in the area of one of the headlights or fog lights, authorities say.

The car was last seen heading east on the White Horse Pike.

Anyone with any information regarding the fatal crash, the car or the driver is urged to contact the Hammonton Police Department at (609) 567-4300.