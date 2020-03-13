Penn Medicine adjusts visitor policy amid COVID-19 outbreak

In an effort to contain and control the spread of COVID-19, Penn Medicine has adjusted their visitation policy at hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Penn says no visitors will be permitted at inpatient facilities, except under special circumstances. These exceptions include the following:

- Visitation of a patient near the end of life

- Parent visitation of a child in our intensive care nurseries

- One coach or partner for each patient on our labor and delivery units

- One visitor at a time for patients in inpatient hospice units

- One parent at a time for pediatric patients

- One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge

Additionally, for all outpatient appointments one visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery.

No children under the age of 12 will be permitted as a visitor.

Penn says permitted visitors are subjected to a health screening.

