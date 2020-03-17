Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health set up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is working on a plan to open public testing sites for the coronavirus, as the state’s health systems and hospitals work to operate their own sample-taking sites and testing laboratories.

A department spokesman, Nate Wardle, said the agency is in the process of organizing public testing sites, and will announce them when there are locations, times and dates.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is able to test at its West Philadelphia campus, and Geisinger Health System is testing for its own in-house patients, the department said.

In addition to the Department of Health, there are four private lab companies that are testing specimens, the department said.

Meanwhile, some hospitals are operating specimen-collecting sites.

Among the hospitals setting up drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites is Abington Hospital.

Patients who are experiencing a fever and/or respiratory symptoms — such as shortness of breath or cough — are urged to call their primary care physician to be assessed by phone. If a patient is referred for testing by their physician, they will be scheduled for an appointment to be seen at Abington Hospital’s temporary testing site.

The hospital stressed that patients should not go to the testing site without a referral from their Abington – Jefferson Health physician.

Penn Medicine has set up temporary COVID-19 testing sites in West Philadelphia and Radnor. Patients with flu or cold symptoms who suspect they may have the coronavirus must call 267-414-2303 to get registered before testing.

Temple University has set up a similar testing site at its main campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.