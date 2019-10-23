Penn State Abington gives all clear after investigating threat, classes to resume

article

Penn State Abington temporarily closed campus Wednesday while police investigated a possible threat.

The university warned students and staff of the threat on Twitter around 10 a.m. and the all-clear was given around 11:30 a.m.

The school asked anyone on campus to remain indoors and shelter in place. Students and staff not already on campus asked students and staff to avoid the campus.

Abington police say they were notified of the threat around 9:30 a.m. and supported Penn State police in the investigation. Abginton police said they believed the community is safe.

Classes were suspended pending further investigation into the threat and are now scheduled to resume at 2 p.m.