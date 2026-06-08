Penn State issues statement after student shot, killed in Philadelphia

The Brief Penn State senior Billy Schmidt was weeks away from a December graduation when he was fatally shot Saturday. Schmidt's family says the shooting was a suspected armed robbery, captured on neighbors' surveillance video. Penn State has offered counseling to students and says the university is in contact with Schmidt's family.



Pennsylvania State University officials are reacting to the death of a student who was shot and killed just steps from his South Philadelphia home over the weekend during a suspected robbery.

The backstory:

Billy Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Durfor Street, just blocks away from his own home in what his family says was potentially an armed robbery attempt.

Surveillance video provided to police by neighbors captured the tense moments immediately preceding the gunfire.

In the footage, Schmidt can be heard asking for his phone back right before the fatal shots were fired.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

What they're saying:

Schmidt was a senior at Penn State University and was planning to graduate this upcoming December.

In a statement issued Monday, Penn State officials shared that Schmidt had been studying digital journalism and media.

"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends," the statement read in part.

School officials say they are in touch with Schmidt's family providing support. Counseling was also made available to classmates and students in need.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Billy’s family. You can find that fundraiser by clicking here.