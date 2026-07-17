Philadelphia smoke forecast: When smoke could clear and storms could move in

The Brief Wildfire smoke is expected to linger through at least Friday evening. Thunderstorms Saturday could bring heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging winds. Air quality should improve by Sunday with a return to typical July weather.



Wildfire smoke is expected to stick around through Friday evening, but thunderstorms on Saturday could help clear the air.

Timeline:

Wildfire smoke will continue through Friday night, but is expected to start dissipating by Saturday morning as thunderstorms move in.

Smoke levels are expected to lessen throughout the day as storms move in, with conditions really clearing overnight into early Sunday morning.

Thunderstorms are forecasted to begin late Saturday morning or early afternoon, bringing multiple rounds of showers and storms throughout the day.

The main threats from Saturday's storms are heavy downpours, flash flooding and some damaging winds.

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Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Friday, drop to 84 Saturday, and 85 Sunday, with no more 90-degree days in the seven-day forecast.

After the weekend, forecasters expect a return to typical July weather with only a few pop-up storms.

What’s next for the weekend

What's next:

The combination of wildfire smoke and severe thunderstorms could impact outdoor plans and air quality.

By Sunday, forecasters hope the smoke will have fully moved out, and conditions should improve for outdoor activities.

Residents are advised to stay alert for changing weather conditions and possible flash flooding on Saturday.