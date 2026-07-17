Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia smoke forecast: When smoke could clear and storms could move in

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather
Published July 17, 2026 7:31 AM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 7:31 AM EDT
Philadelphia air quality forecast: When could smoke begin to clear?
Philadelphia air quality forecast: When could smoke begin to clear?

Philadelphia air quality forecast: When could smoke begin to clear?

FOX 29's Sue Serio has a look at the forecast and when the smoky conditions creating unhealthy air conditions could finally clear out of the area. 

The Brief

    • Wildfire smoke is expected to linger through at least Friday evening.
    • Thunderstorms Saturday could bring heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging winds.
    • Air quality should improve by Sunday with a return to typical July weather.

PHILADELPHIA - Wildfire smoke is expected to stick around through Friday evening, but thunderstorms on Saturday could help clear the air. 

Timeline:

Wildfire smoke will continue through Friday night, but is expected to start dissipating by Saturday morning as thunderstorms move in.

Smoke levels are expected to lessen throughout the day as storms move in, with conditions really clearing overnight into early Sunday morning. 

Thunderstorms are forecasted to begin late Saturday morning or early afternoon, bringing multiple rounds of showers and storms throughout the day.

The main threats from Saturday's storms are heavy downpours, flash flooding and some damaging winds.

LIVE UPDATES: Code Purple air quality alert issued for PA as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets area

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees Friday, drop to 84 Saturday, and 85 Sunday, with no more 90-degree days in the seven-day forecast.

After the weekend, forecasters expect a return to typical July weather with only a few pop-up storms.

What’s next for the weekend

What's next:

The combination of wildfire smoke and severe thunderstorms could impact outdoor plans and air quality. 

By Sunday, forecasters hope the smoke will have fully moved out, and conditions should improve for outdoor activities.

Residents are advised to stay alert for changing weather conditions and possible flash flooding on Saturday.

The Source: Information from the National Weather Service and FOX 29 Weather Authority. 

Weather