13-year-old boy charged with attempted murder for Wilmington fireworks attack
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington police have charged a 13-year-old boy with attempted murder, after officers said he attacked two people with fireworks over Independence Day weekend.
Teen arrested for fireworks attack
What we know:
Police arrested the teen on Tuesday, July 21, charging him in connection with the attack that happened on July 3.
Just after 10:30 p.m. that day, officers said that a group of kids attacked two people with fireworks, including a Roman candle, near 9th and North Pine streets.
The victims — a 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — were both hospitalized. The woman was later released. As of Wednesday, the man is still in the hospital in critical condition.
Dig deeper:
The 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and conspiracy, according to police.
He was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held on $255,000 bail.
What we don't know:
The Wilmington Police Department did not say whether they were searching for any of the other children involved in the attack.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Wilmington Police Department.