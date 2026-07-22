13-year-old boy charged with attempted murder for Wilmington fireworks attack

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The Brief A 13-year-old boy was arrested in Wilmington this week and charged with attempted murder. Police said the boy attacked two people with fireworks on July 3. One of the victims is still in the hospital weeks later, in critical condition.



Wilmington police have charged a 13-year-old boy with attempted murder, after officers said he attacked two people with fireworks over Independence Day weekend.

Teen arrested for fireworks attack

What we know:

Police arrested the teen on Tuesday, July 21, charging him in connection with the attack that happened on July 3.

Just after 10:30 p.m. that day, officers said that a group of kids attacked two people with fireworks, including a Roman candle, near 9th and North Pine streets.

The victims — a 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — were both hospitalized. The woman was later released. As of Wednesday, the man is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

The 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and conspiracy, according to police.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held on $255,000 bail.

What we don't know:

The Wilmington Police Department did not say whether they were searching for any of the other children involved in the attack.