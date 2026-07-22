Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old boy charged with attempted murder for Wilmington fireworks attack

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published July 22, 2026 6:15 PM EDT
Published July 22, 2026 6:15 PM EDT
article

FILE: Store shelves filled with fireworks. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old boy was arrested in Wilmington this week and charged with attempted murder. 
    • Police said the boy attacked two people with fireworks on July 3.
    • One of the victims is still in the hospital weeks later, in critical condition.

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington police have charged a 13-year-old boy with attempted murder, after officers said he attacked two people with fireworks over Independence Day weekend.

Teen arrested for fireworks attack

What we know:

Police arrested the teen on Tuesday, July 21, charging him in connection with the attack that happened on July 3.

Just after 10:30 p.m. that day, officers said that a group of kids attacked two people with fireworks, including a Roman candle, near 9th and North Pine streets.

The victims — a 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — were both hospitalized. The woman was later released. As of Wednesday, the man is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

The 13-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and conspiracy, according to police. 

He was arraigned on Wednesday and is being held on $255,000 bail.

What we don't know:

The Wilmington Police Department did not say whether they were searching for any of the other children involved in the attack.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Wilmington Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyWilmington