Philadelphia PD release photos of suspects in killing of Penn State student

The Brief Police have released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in Philadelphia over the weekend. Schmidt, a Penn State senior set to graduate in December, was shot and killed outside his South Philadelphia home on June 6. A $20,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Philadelphia Police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

Penn State student shot and killed

The backstory:

Billy Schmidt was shot and killed near his home in South Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Durfor Street. Schmidt, a senior at Penn State, was set to graduate in December.

Police said they believed Schmidt was shot during a robbery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Penn State student shot, killed near South Philadelphia home in suspected robbery

Suspect photos released

What we know:

Videos police shared Wednesday showed the two suspects. They were seen in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before the shooting, and last seen near 22nd and Porter streets.

One of the suspects, according to police, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with braided hair. He was wearing a gray "KONFUSED" brand hoodie, with skulls and crossbones, each with a bejeweled halo above them. He was also wearing a black mask.

The second suspect, who police believe was the one who shot Schmidt, is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing all black with a camouflage face mask.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral arrangements announced for Penn State student killed in Philadelphia

After the shooting, the suspects got rid of their masks and hoodies, and were seen in white T-shirts.

More surveillance clips can be found on the Philadelphia Police Department's YouTube channel.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing or these suspects to contact homicide detectives. The City of Philadelphia offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.