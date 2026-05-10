Man stabbed mom to death in Delaware home, tried to destroy evidence: police
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - A disturbing discovery led to the arrest of a Delaware man, who police say brutally murdered his 60-year-old mom, then tried to cover it up.
What we know:
David Lewis told police he found his mom, Valerra Lewis, covered in blood in a bedroom when he returned to his home on Three Rivers Court on Friday.
Officers found the 60-year-old with multiple stab wounds, along with a blood-covered knife and large amounts of blood throughout the home. They also smelled a strong odor of cleaning products.
Dig deeper:
An investigation revealed that David fatally stabbed his mother multiple times with a knife, according to New Castle County police.
Detectives also determined that he tried to destroy physical evidence connected to the murder by cleaning various items.
What's next:
David was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, providing false statement to a law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.
He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,055,178 cash bail.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Castle County police.