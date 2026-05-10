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Man stabbed mom to death in Delaware home, tried to destroy evidence: police

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Published  May 10, 2026 2:27pm EDT
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • David Lewis was arrested for the fatal stabbing of his 60-year-old mother, Valerra Lewis, at their home in New Castle County, Delaware.
    • Police say Lewis initially attempted to mislead investigators by claiming he discovered his mother's body upon returning home.
    • Detectives later determined that Lewis had actively attempted to destroy physical evidence and sanitize the home following the murder.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - A disturbing discovery led to the arrest of a Delaware man, who police say brutally murdered his 60-year-old mom, then tried to cover it up.

What we know:

David Lewis told police he found his mom, Valerra Lewis, covered in blood in a bedroom when he returned to his home on Three Rivers Court on Friday.

Officers found the 60-year-old with multiple stab wounds, along with a blood-covered knife and large amounts of blood throughout the home. They also smelled a strong odor of cleaning products.

Dig deeper:

An investigation revealed that David fatally stabbed his mother multiple times with a knife, according to New Castle County police. 

Detectives also determined that he tried to destroy physical evidence connected to the murder by cleaning various items.

What's next:

David was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, providing false statement to a law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,055,178 cash bail.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Castle County police.

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