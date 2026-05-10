Man stabbed mom to death in Delaware home, tried to destroy evidence: police

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The Brief David Lewis was arrested for the fatal stabbing of his 60-year-old mother, Valerra Lewis, at their home in New Castle County, Delaware. Police say Lewis initially attempted to mislead investigators by claiming he discovered his mother's body upon returning home. Detectives later determined that Lewis had actively attempted to destroy physical evidence and sanitize the home following the murder.



A disturbing discovery led to the arrest of a Delaware man, who police say brutally murdered his 60-year-old mom, then tried to cover it up.

What we know:

David Lewis told police he found his mom, Valerra Lewis, covered in blood in a bedroom when he returned to his home on Three Rivers Court on Friday.

Officers found the 60-year-old with multiple stab wounds, along with a blood-covered knife and large amounts of blood throughout the home. They also smelled a strong odor of cleaning products.

Dig deeper:

An investigation revealed that David fatally stabbed his mother multiple times with a knife, according to New Castle County police.

Detectives also determined that he tried to destroy physical evidence connected to the murder by cleaning various items.

What's next:

David was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, providing false statement to a law enforcement officer and tampering with physical evidence.

He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,055,178 cash bail.