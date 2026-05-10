Man in custody following barricade incident at Wilmington Wawa

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The Brief A 36-year-old man is in custody after police say he barricaded two coworkers in a Wawa manager’s office and set a fire in Wilmington. Authorities said the coworkers escaped after Zavala locked himself in an electrical closet; he was later taken into custody after officers used a taser. Zavala is expected to face charges including possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, aggravated menacing, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree arson.



A 36-year-old man is in custody after Delaware State Police say he barricaded two coworkers inside a manager’s office and set a fire at a Wawa on Limestone Road in Wilmington Saturday night.

Troopers responded to the Wawa at 2030 Limestone Road around 8:20 p.m. for reports of terroristic threatening. Police identified the suspect as Raul Zavala.

What we know:

According to investigators, Zavala allegedly barricaded himself and two coworkers inside the office and refused commands from troopers to come out. Police say he later set fire to an electrical closet inside the office, causing flames to spread.

Authorities said the two coworkers were able to escape after Zavala locked himself inside the electrical closet as troopers attempted to enter the room; Zavala was taken into custody after officers deployed a taser.

One coworker, a 21-year-old Wilmington man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A 50-year-old woman was not hurt, officials said.

Detectives said the incident began after the male coworker entered the office to discuss an earlier issue with Zavala. Investigators allege Zavala assaulted the man, threatened him and prevented him from leaving. When the female coworker entered the office, police say Zavala brandished a knife and threatened both employees.

Zavala was taken to a hospital for burn injuries, officials said.

Once released, he is expected to face multiple charges, including possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree arson.

What we don't know:

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Armstrong at 302-365-8440 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.