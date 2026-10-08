Pennsylvania 2026 midterm election: Key deadlines, how to register and vote

The Brief The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Pennsylvania voters have until Oct. 19 to register to vote in the midterm election. Pennsylvania doesn't offer traditional early voting, but on-demand mail-in voting lets you fill in your mail ballot at elections offices.



We're just weeks away from the midterm elections. On the ballot in Pennsylvania this year are battles for governor, all of Pennsylvania's 17 U.S. House seats and more. With so much on the line, it's important to know some deadlines that are fast approaching for you to register and be able to vote in the midterms.

Here's everything you need to know about voting in Pennsylvania in the midterm elections.

JUMP TO: AM I REGISTERED? | HOW TO REGISTER | EARLY VOTING | VOTE BY MAIL | ELECTION DAY VOTING | ELECTION DEADLINES

Pennsylvanians can check if they're currently registered to vote online here.

You can either check using your name, county ZIP code and birthdate, or by using the number on your Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID.

What you can do:

Pennsylvania voters can register online, in person and by mail.

Pennsylvania's online voter registration

Pennsylvania's online voter registration form can be found on the State Department's website, here.

To complete the form, you need your:

Name

Birthdate

U.S. citizenship status

Pennsylvania address

Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID, or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number

Philadelphia residents wait in a line around city hall to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting, October 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

In-person voter registration in Pennsylvania

If you'd rather register in person, you can do so in many different places across the state.

First, you can register at your county elections office or voter registration office, which you can find online here.

There are nearly a dozen other government offices where you can apply in Pennsylvania, including:

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

State offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities

Military recruitment centers

Area Agencies on Aging

Centers for Independent Living

County Mental Health and Intellectual Disability office

Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

Office of Special Education

DA Complementary Paratransit offices

Any agency that uses the COMPASS application

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Register to vote by mail in Pennsylvania

If all else fails, you can mail in your voter registration application into your county elections office.

Download the form here, print it out, fill it out and mail it to your county's elections office. The application lists each county's office, including their addresses.

The application even lets you draw a little map to show where postal workers should deliver the ballot.

Pennsylvania voter registration deadline

Whether you're registering online, in person or through the mail, you have until Oct. 19 to register for the 2026 midterm election.

How to vote in Pennsylvania

Local perspective:

Pennsylvanians have plenty of options to cast their ballots in the midterms, in person and by mail.

Pennsylvania does not have what we typically think of when we talk about early voting. The state doesn't open polling locations ahead of Nov. 3. But, Pennsylvanians can effectively vote early thanks to "on-demand mail ballot voting."

In Pennsylvania, one of the many ways you can apply for a mail-in ballot, is by walking into your local elections office. Because that office is the same place where you'll need to deliver your ballot anyway, you can fill out your ballot and submit it right then in there: one-stop shopping.

As of this writing, mail-in ballots aren't ready in every county. You can check which counties are currently doing on-demand voting and which counties have mailed out their ballots online here.

If you decide to take your ballot home with you after picking it up at an elections office, or are getting it through the mail, there are several ways you can return your completed ballot.

You can return your ballot to your local county elections office through the mail, of course. But, you can also hand-deliver it, either to the elections office, a satellite office, or to a ballot drop box. The State Department has a full list of all of these locations, grouped by county.

If you're in Philadelphia, you can find the office or drop box closest to you using the map at vote.phila.gov/ballot-drop-off.

Regardless of how you turn in your ballot, your county election board needs to receive it by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Finally, you can vote, as always, at your local polling location on Election Day.

If you don't know where that is, you can look it up on the Pennsylvania Voter Services website here. Just put in your address. You can use the same site to find directions from your home to your polling location.

If you've never voted in person before, the state has videos of the systems used in each county, so you can help prepare yourself for what to expect come Election Day.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you'll be able to cast your vote.

Why you should care:

Here are the most important dates for Pennsylvanians to remember for the upcoming election:

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 19

Mail-in ballot application deadline: Oct. 27

On-demand mail ballot voting: until Oct. 27

Ballot return deadline: The county elections office must receive your ballot by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3

Election Day: Nov. 3