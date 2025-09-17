This Pennsylvania city ranks in Top 10 cities for coffee lovers nationwide

article

A new report has some good news for coffee lovers in Pennsylvania, with one of its cities earning a spot among the nation's best. While the state is known for its rich history and industrial roots, it's now brewing a new reputation for its vibrant coffee scene. This city's ranking in the top 10 is sure to be a jolt for caffeine enthusiasts across the country.

A coffee-lover's treasure map

What we know:

According to the WalletHub report, Pittsburgh ranked tenth in the nation for coffee lovers. The study compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators, including the number of coffee shops per capita, the average price of a pack of coffee and the share of residents with coffee makers at home.

Portland topped the list because of the high number of affordable coffee shops that are rated at least 4.5 stars out of 5, with many offering free Wi-Fi. According to the report, Portland households spend an average of $192 per year on coffee.

Top 10 cities for coffee lovers in America:

Portland, OR Orlando, FL Long Beach, CA Miami, FL Seattle, WA Tampa, FL San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Oakland, CA Pittsburgh, PA

Local city coffee rankings

Philadelphia, PA - #24

Jersey City, NJ - #27

Newark, NJ - #65