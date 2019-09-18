Pennsylvania lawmaker in child porn possession case resigns

article

Senate officials say a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who is facing child pornography possession charges has resigned.

Sen. Mike Folmer's apparent resignation Wednesday came hours after he was arrested by the state attorney general's office. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said in statement that they received Folmer's resignation letter after they spoke with him to insist on it.

The state attorney general's office charged Folmer late Tuesday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.

Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer's cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.

The 63-year-old Folmer and his lawyer haven't returned messages.

Folmer was elected to a fourth four-year term in November and chairs the Senate State Government Committee, where he has spent considerable time recently working on election reform bills. The Senate's top two Republican leaders released a statement Tuesday saying they were shocked to learn of the allegations against Folmer and were removing him of his committee chairmanship.

Long considered one of the chamber's most conservative members, Folmer was crucial to helping swing Republican votes behind a bill to legalize medical marijuana in 2016. He routinely pulls a miniature copy of the U.S. Constitution from his breast pocket when speaking publicly to emphasize a point.

On one recent hot-button issue, Folmer had opposed legislation to lift legal barriers that block long-ago victims of child sexual abuse from suing institutions, such as the Roman Catholic Church, that may have covered up the crimes.

Folmer was first elected in 2006, knocking off the Senate's then-sitting Republican majority leader in that year's anti-pay raise backlash.