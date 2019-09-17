Pennsylvania state senator charged with possession of child pornography

Pennsylvania state senator Michael Folmer was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession of child pornography after a tip lead investigators to his home.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says authorities acted on a lead given to them by the CyberTip reporting tool. The report stated that the popular photo sharing website Tumblr discovered that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography.

State and federal authorities were lead to Folmer's home where they reportedly found explicit images involving children on his phone.

Folmer has been charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

"This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "I will continue to say it - no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold."