Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board removes Russian-made products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits shelves

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) on Sunday instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products from their shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

According to the PLCB, Russian-made special order products will also no longer be available.

The PLCB made it a point to note that only two products stocked in stores are Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia.

"As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB," said Board Chairman Tim Holden. "Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do."

Earlier Sunday, Gov. Tom Wolf urged the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to make the move in solidarity with Ukrainians.

In his letter, Gov. Wolf urged the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to cease selling the products as quickly as possible.

"I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine," Gov. Wolf said. "I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores."

