Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven

A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.

The store will now receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner of the ticket is advised to sign the back of the ticket and claim their prize, which is set to expire in one year.

This comes as lucky players hope to win big in the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion.