Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station

Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!

The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The winning ticket gained a record-breaking top prize, surpassing the $1.9 million prize set back in May.

Sunoco will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Check your tickets! If you have the winning ticket, immediately sign the back and call the Pennsylvania Lottery.