Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!
The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The winning ticket gained a record-breaking top prize, surpassing the $1.9 million prize set back in May.
MORE HEADLINES:
- State police: Man wanted for Delaware County attempted murder, Philadelphia shooting in one morning
- Officials: Arson 'likely' after woman, 20, with cerebral palsy killed in Delaware County fire
- 'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
Sunoco will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Check your tickets! If you have the winning ticket, immediately sign the back and call the Pennsylvania Lottery.