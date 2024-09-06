Pennsylvania man accused of sexually abusing 2 teens: prosecutors

article

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after prosecutors say two teenage girls came forward and alleged he raped them on different occasions at a house in Reading.

Janson Paz-Ochoa, 32, was taken into custody in August on charges of rape, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and several other crimes.

Prosecutors say a 15-year-old victim told investigators that Paz-Ochoa sexually abused at a home in Reading when she was around 11 or 12-years-old.

A second teen, age 17, alleged that Paz-Ochoa also sexually assaulted her when she was 14-years-old at the same home where the first alleged assault happened.

Investigators say Paz-Ochoa texted an explicit photograph to the second teen victim, and he asked her to do the same.

Paz-Ochoa, a Shillington resident, was taken to a Berks County jail on $250k bail.