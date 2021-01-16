Pennsylvania man arrested after stealing Verizon utility truck, leading police on chase

article

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday morning in Delaware after police say he stole a Verizon utility truck and lead police on a high-speed chase through Newark.

According to police, a Verizon employee reported a suspicious person inside the business's fenced-in parking lot on South Chapel Street early Friday morning.

Delaware State Troopers pursued a Verizon utility truck that was spotted leaving the parking lot, according to a Saturday report. Police say the truck did not pull over for troopers and fled at high speeds before reaching a dead end on Bellevue Road.

The driver, identified later as Phillip White, reportedly got out of the truck and ran into a wooded area. Delaware State Police Aviation canvased the area and was able to locate White.

White has been charged with a number of crimes including felony counts of theft of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools. He is being held on $7,000 bail.

