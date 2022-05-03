Pennsylvania man sentenced for hitting woman in head with metal baseball bat, prosecutors say

article

A Pennsylvania man could spend more than a decade behind bars after prosecutors say he beat his then-girlfriend in the head with an aluminum baseball bat at a Bucks County hotel last year.

Roland Blake Ghiloni, 51, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated assault and other charges related to the Jan. 30, 2021 incident at the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown.

Officers responded to the hotel around 10 p.m. and found Ghiloni's then-girlfriend bleeding from the top of her head and left eyebrow, according to investigators.

She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where prosecutors say she required staples in her head and stitches above her eyebrow. She was also treated for a concussion, according to police.

Investigators say Ghiloni struck the victim in the head with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument, and tried to strike her again but she blocked the blow. As she was escaping the room, investigators said Ghiloni hit her in the back of the head.

"I’m terrified of him and don’t want anyone else to ever be put in that position," the victim said in an impact statement read to the court.

Prosecutors say Ghiloni was previously under investigation for an alleged assault against another girlfriend and her young son.

Ghiloni was sentenced Monday to 5 to 15 years in state prison and 5 years of probation.