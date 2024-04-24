1 killed in triple shooting on Kensington street; 2 in custody: police

article

One man has been killed as two other males, including a teen, are recovering and, police say, two people are in custody.

First responders found the trio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of A Street, in Kensington, Wednesday evening, about 5 p.m., according to officials.

The teen, a 16-year-old boy, was shot twice in the torso. A 34-year-old man was also shot twice. The man got himself to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, while police took the teen. They are both listed as stable.

A third man, 22, was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police rushed him to Temple where he died.

An active investigation is underway. Officials said they recovered a weapon and two people are in custody.

