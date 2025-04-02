Pennsylvania man sentenced for repeatedly raping young child in 2019

The Brief A Chester County man has been sentenced after being convicted of raping a child. Officials say the victim was raped 16 times. The victim was just 8 years old when the sexual abuse began.



A convicted rapist will spend decades behind bars for sexually abusing a child in Chester County.

What we know:

Jose Ramirez-Cantarero, 38, was sentenced to 42–84 years in state prison for the rape of a young child.

The sexual abuse began in late 2019 when the victim was just 8 years old.

Officials say Ramirez-Cantarero touched the victim inappropriately when they were alone, and raped them about 16 times.

What they're saying:

"Judge Binder justly put this Defendant in prison for the rest of his life. The Chester County DA’s Office prioritizes protecting children from abuse and will continue to advocate for sentences like this to keep our children safe," said District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.